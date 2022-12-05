Grupo Mexico in advanced talks for Citi's Banamex - Bloomberg News

Adds details from report, background on sale and Citi response

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Tycoon German Larrea's conglomerate Grupo Mexico SAB is in advanced talks to acquire Citigroup's C.N Mexican retail bank Banamex, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The mining giant is trying to finalize deal terms with Citi, but no agreement has been reached and another buyer could emerge, the report said. The lender could also consider an initial public offering (IPO) for the unit, it added.

Citi had disclosed in January that it was looking for a buyer for the unit, which has since reportedly drawn interest from a number of firms including Mexico's Banca Mifel SA and U.S. investment firm Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N.

Proposals to buy Banamex were submitted in October by suitors, including Mexican corporate titans Carlos Slim and Larrea, people familiar with the matter told Reuters at the time. In November, Mexican bank Grupo Financiero Inbursa GFINBURO.MX said it had pulled out of the bidding process.

Citigroup spokesperson declined to comment on the Bloomberg report, while Grupo Mexico did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.