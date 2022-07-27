US Markets

Grupo Mexico expects further drop in copper production for Chile and Peru

Valentine Hilaire Reuters
Mexican miner Grupo Mexico expects to see a further drop in copper production in Chile and Peru, one of the company's top executives said on Wednesday in a call to discuss second quarter results.

The decrease in U.S. copper demand and conflicts in Peru's Las Bambas mine were among the risks signaled by the group's Vice Chairman Xavier Garcia De Quevedo Topete.

