Grupo Mexico considers higher dividends after record year for cash generation

MEXICO CITY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mexico's top copper miner Grupo Mexico GMEXICOB.MX is eyeing increasing dividends after posting a record year for cash generation, the firm said on Wednesday during its conference call to discuss fourth quarter results.

The company also forecast copper demand will grow 3% in 2022 and estimated its copper production would increase 75% between 2021 and 2029, said Grupo Mexico vice chairman Xavier Garcia De Quevedo Topete.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire)

