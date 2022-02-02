Grupo Mexico considers higher dividend after record year for cash generation

Adds details from Grupo Mexico's presentation

MEXICO CITY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mexico's top copper miner Grupo Mexico GMEXICOB.MX is considering increasing its dividend after posting a record year for cash generation, the firm said on Wednesday during its conference call to discuss fourth quarter results.

The company forecast global copper demand will grow 3% in 2022.

It added the projection could be impacted by an expected economic slowdown in China due to real estate industry hurdles, the coronavirus Omicron variant and uncertainty over production growth in Chile and Peru, which together represent about 40% of global supply.

Citing a company presentation, Grupo Mexico Vice Chairman Xavier Garcia De Quevedo Topete said the firm's copper production was forecast to increase 75% from 1.085 million tons in 2021 to 1.898 million tons in 2029.

Grupo Mexico reported on Tuesday a 28% drop in quarterly earnings to $901 million, citing lower demand and supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Cynthia Osterman)

