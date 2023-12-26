News & Insights

US Markets

Grupo Mexico acquires 60% of two companies involved in US-Mexico trade

December 26, 2023 — 12:09 pm EST

Written by Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Dec 26 (Reuters) - A unit of Grupo Mexico Transportes has acquired 60% of two firms providing maritime transportation services of railroad cars between the United States and Mexico, the company said in a filing on Tuesday.

The company acquired a stake in Golfo de Mexico Rail Ferry Holdings and Rail Ferry Vessel Holdings, according to the filing from Grupo Mexico Transportes.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.