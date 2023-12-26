Grupo Mexico acquires 60% of two companies involved in US-Mexico trade

MEXICO CITY, Dec 26 (Reuters) - A unit of Grupo Mexico Transportes has acquired 60% of two firms providing maritime transportation services of railroad cars between the United States and Mexico, the company said in a filing on Tuesday.

The company acquired a stake in Golfo de Mexico Rail Ferry Holdings and Rail Ferry Vessel Holdings, according to the filing from Grupo Mexico Transportes.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire)

