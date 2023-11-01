Grupo Mateus (BSP:GMAT3) Price Target Decreased by 5.53% to 9.59

The average one-year price target for Grupo Mateus (BSP:GMAT3) has been revised to 9.59 / share. This is an decrease of 5.53% from the prior estimate of 10.15 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.62% from the latest reported closing price of 5.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Mateus. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMAT3 is 0.12%, an increase of 7.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.52% to 32,521K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,841K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,763K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMAT3 by 8.14% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,441K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,382K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPEOX - Grandeur Peak Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 3,511K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,915K shares, representing a decrease of 11.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMAT3 by 23.75% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,985K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,851K shares, representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMAT3 by 48.08% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.