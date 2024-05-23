News & Insights

Stocks

Grupo Galicia Responds to Market Manipulation Claims

May 23, 2024 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GGAL) has released an update.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has notified stakeholders of an ongoing administrative procedure initiated by Argentina’s Securities Commission, alleging market manipulation through transactions involving the Bank and its subsidiaries. The alleged manipulation pertained to the inflated valuation of a Dual Bond on February 21, 2024. While the bank is consulting with counsel and preparing a response, they do not anticipate that the outcome will significantly impact their financial results.

For further insights into GGAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GGAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.