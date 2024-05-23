Grupo Galicia Responds to Market Manipulation Claims

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GGAL) has released an update.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has notified stakeholders of an ongoing administrative procedure initiated by Argentina’s Securities Commission, alleging market manipulation through transactions involving the Bank and its subsidiaries. The alleged manipulation pertained to the inflated valuation of a Dual Bond on February 21, 2024. While the bank is consulting with counsel and preparing a response, they do not anticipate that the outcome will significantly impact their financial results.

