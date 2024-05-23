Grupo Galicia Announces Strong Q1 2024 Earnings

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GGAL) has released an update.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. reported a notable increase in net income for the first quarter of 2024, with a 263% rise compared to the same period in 2023, reflecting a robust annualized return on assets and shareholder’s equity. The financial growth is attributed to significant earnings from its various divisions, including Banco de Galicia, Naranja X, and Fondos Fima, with the only exception being a loss from Galicia Seguros. Additionally, the company has launched Nera, a new digital platform aimed at revolutionizing payment and financing solutions in the agricultural sector.

