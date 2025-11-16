Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (GPFOF) Price Target Increased by 12.21% to 2.80

The average one-year price target for Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK:GPFOF) has been revised to $2.80 / share. This is an increase of 12.21% from the prior estimate of $2.50 dated May 6, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.19 to a high of $3.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.38% from the latest reported closing price of $2.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPFOF is 0.03%, an increase of 6.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.47% to 61,264K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,972K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,065K shares , representing a decrease of 27.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPFOF by 26.74% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,976K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,456K shares , representing a decrease of 17.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPFOF by 24.67% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 3,878K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,854K shares , representing a decrease of 25.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPFOF by 26.87% over the last quarter.

TEQKX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund Retail Class holds 1,669K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,257K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,419K shares , representing a decrease of 12.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPFOF by 6.50% over the last quarter.

