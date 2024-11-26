News & Insights

Grupo Financiero Galicia’s Resilience Amid Economic Challenges

November 26, 2024 — 01:27 pm EST

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GGAL) has released an update.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA continues to navigate the challenging Argentine economic landscape, maintaining asset quality and financial stability despite high inflation and political uncertainties. The company has strengthened its market share in loans and deposits, bolstered by strategic financial maneuvers. As global financial markets show signs of optimism with potential interest rate cuts, the firm’s resilience in the face of local and international challenges remains noteworthy.

