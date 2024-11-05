Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GGAL) has released an update.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. reported impressive financial results for the third quarter of 2024, with net income reaching Ps.168,375 million and a solid capital ratio of 24.51%. Despite a slight decrease in return on equity compared to the same quarter last year, the company’s strategic initiatives, including the launch of Nera for the agricultural sector, demonstrate its commitment to innovation and growth. This financial performance reflects the company’s robust strategy to enhance customer experience and expand its digital offerings.

