Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 09, 2020

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GGAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -83.7% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GGAL was $7.06, representing a -60.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.70 and a 24.73% increase over the 52 week low of $5.66.

GGAL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) and HDFC Bank Limited (HDB). GGAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.26. Zacks Investment Research reports GGAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -40.72%, compared to an industry average of -29.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GGAL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GGAL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GGAL as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (AGT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AGT with an increase of 17.46% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GGAL at 3.28%.

