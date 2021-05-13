Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.022 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GGAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -70.91% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GGAL was $7.69, representing a -48.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.94 and a 31.23% increase over the 52 week low of $5.86.

GGAL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK). GGAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.13.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GGAL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GGAL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GGAL as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (AGT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AGT with an decrease of -4.55% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GGAL at 4.27%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.