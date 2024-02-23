Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (GGAL) Price Target Increased by 67.66% to 17.59

The average one-year price target for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqCM:GGAL) has been revised to 17.59 / share. This is an increase of 67.66% from the prior estimate of 10.49 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.82 to a high of 41.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.89% from the latest reported closing price of 21.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GGAL is 0.23%, a decrease of 25.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.09% to 10,591K shares. The put/call ratio of GGAL is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Discovery Capital Management holds 1,160K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 427K shares, representing an increase of 63.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGAL by 205.86% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 910K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 689K shares, representing an increase of 24.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGAL by 61.78% over the last quarter.

INCA Investments holds 845K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,911K shares, representing a decrease of 126.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGAL by 35.54% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 560K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGAL by 14.88% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 545K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 984K shares, representing a decrease of 80.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGAL by 36.42% over the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Grupo Financiero Galicia is a financial services holding company based in Buenos Aires, and its banking operations are the fifth largest in Argentina, as well as the largest among all domestically-owned private banks in the country.

