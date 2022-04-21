Grupo Financiero Galicia Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GGAL

In trading on Thursday, shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (Symbol: GGAL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.76, changing hands as low as $9.47 per share. Grupo Financiero Galicia SA shares are currently trading down about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GGAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GGAL's low point in its 52 week range is $7.10 per share, with $12.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.51.

