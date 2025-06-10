Markets
Grupo Financiero Galicia Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 11.72 Mln ADSs At $54.25/ADS

June 10, 2025 — 09:41 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) announced the pricing of underwritten secondary offering by HSBC Bank plc of about 11.72 million American Depositary Shares or ADSs. These ADSs represent about 117.21 million Class B ordinary shares of the company, each with a par value of Ps.1.00 per share. The public offering price has been set at $54.25 per ADS.

The ADSs are not authorized for public offering in Argentina by the Argentine National Securities Exchange Commision and are not being offered or sold publicly under the Argentine Capital Markets Law.

The Selling shareholder will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. The Company is not selling any ADSs in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, Grupo Financiero Galicia said in a statement.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as the representatives of the underwriters of the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on June 12, 2025 subject to customary closing conditions.

