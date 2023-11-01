Grupo Financiero Galicia - ADR (GGAL) Price Target Increased by 49.59% to 13.95

The average one-year price target for Grupo Financiero Galicia - ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) has been revised to 13.95 / share. This is an increase of 49.59% from the prior estimate of 9.33 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.04 to a high of 27.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.47% from the latest reported closing price of 11.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Financiero Galicia - ADR. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GGAL is 0.39%, an increase of 17.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.54% to 12,374K shares. The put/call ratio of GGAL is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

INCA Investments holds 2,645K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,209K shares, representing a decrease of 21.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGAL by 21.55% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,000K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,054K shares, representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGAL by 39.63% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 904K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,331K shares, representing a decrease of 47.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGAL by 4.34% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 690K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 523K shares, representing an increase of 24.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGAL by 94.26% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 668K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares, representing an increase of 75.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGAL by 540.95% over the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Grupo Financiero Galicia is a financial services holding company based in Buenos Aires, and its banking operations are the fifth largest in Argentina, as well as the largest among all domestically-owned private banks in the country.

