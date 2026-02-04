Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (GBOOY) Price Target Increased by 21.72% to 60.28

The average one-year price target for Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:GBOOY) has been revised to $60.28 / share. This is an increase of 21.72% from the prior estimate of $49.52 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $57.23 to a high of $64.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.85% from the latest reported closing price of $37.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 17.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBOOY is 0.27%, an increase of 7.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 365K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ramirez Asset Management holds 285K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBOOY by 0.74% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 22K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing an increase of 30.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBOOY by 141.91% over the last quarter.

MPLAX - Praxis International Index Fund holds 14K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DAINX - Dunham International Stock Fund holds 14K shares.

Yousif Capital Management holds 9K shares. No change in the last quarter.

