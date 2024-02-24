Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt () (GBOOY) Price Target Increased by 9.92% to 55.47

The average one-year price target for Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:GBOOY) has been revised to 55.47 / share. This is an increase of 9.92% from the prior estimate of 50.46 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 53.00 to a high of 58.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.42% from the latest reported closing price of 53.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBOOY is 0.88%, a decrease of 0.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 525,200K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,400K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,765K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBOOY by 3.84% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,136K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,596K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBOOY by 3.61% over the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 28,552K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,343K shares, representing an increase of 25.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBOOY by 28.25% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 27,707K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 23,648K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,861K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBOOY by 7.79% over the last quarter.

