Is Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOY). GBOOY is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.58. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.82. Over the past year, GBOOY's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.29 and as low as 5.98, with a median of 6.84.

Investors will also notice that GBOOY has a PEG ratio of 0.91. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. GBOOY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.15. GBOOY's PEG has been as high as 0.97 and as low as 0.61, with a median of 0.75, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that GBOOY has a P/B ratio of 1.87. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. GBOOY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.72. GBOOY's P/B has been as high as 1.94 and as low as 1.29, with a median of 1.50, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. GBOOY has a P/S ratio of 1.14. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.24.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Grupo Financiero Banorte's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GBOOY is an impressive value stock right now.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

