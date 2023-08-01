Grupo Financiero Banorte - Class O (GBOOF) Price Target Increased by 8.65% to 11.32

The average one-year price target for Grupo Financiero Banorte - Class O (OTC:GBOOF) has been revised to 11.32 / share. This is an increase of 8.65% from the prior estimate of 10.42 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.02 to a high of 13.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.30% from the latest reported closing price of 8.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Financiero Banorte - Class O. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBOOF is 0.47%, an increase of 16.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.10% to 20,762K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 8,856K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,176K shares, representing an increase of 30.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBOOF by 60.54% over the last quarter.

JEMQX - John Hancock Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 4,122K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TEMRX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Fund Retail Class holds 3,363K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,741K shares, representing an increase of 48.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBOOF by 112.79% over the last quarter.

TEQKX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund Retail Class holds 2,053K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,037K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBOOF by 8.36% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 1,009K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,015K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBOOF by 9.99% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.