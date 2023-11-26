Grupo Financiero Banorte - Class O (GBOOF) Price Target Increased by 12.15% to 11.53

The average one-year price target for Grupo Financiero Banorte - Class O (OTC:GBOOF) has been revised to 11.53 / share. This is an increase of 12.15% from the prior estimate of 10.28 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.85 to a high of 13.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.56% from the latest reported closing price of 9.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Financiero Banorte - Class O. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 23.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBOOF is 0.47%, a decrease of 0.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.47% to 23,063K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 9,711K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,856K shares, representing an increase of 8.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBOOF by 2.76% over the last quarter.

JEMQX - John Hancock Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 3,684K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,122K shares, representing a decrease of 11.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBOOF by 3.50% over the last quarter.

TEMRX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Fund Retail Class holds 3,363K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TEQKX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund Retail Class holds 2,171K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,053K shares, representing an increase of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBOOF by 2.36% over the last quarter.

GISOX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 1,047K shares.

