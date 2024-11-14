News & Insights

Grupo Ezentis Boosts Capital with New Share Issue

GRUPO EZENTIS S.A (ES:EZE) has released an update.

Grupo Ezentis has announced a capital increase of 1,100,040 euros, issuing 9,803,030 new shares with Global Tech Opportunities 30 as the subscriber. This move, excluding preemptive subscription rights, aligns with a prior agreement, bringing the company’s total share capital to 63,112.07 euros.

