Grupo Ecoener SAU Launches Green Commercial Paper Program

Grupo Ecoener SAU (ES:ENER) has released an update.
Grupo Ecoener SAU has launched a green commercial paper issuance program on the Alternative Fixed Income Market, aiming to diversify its financing routes with a maximum outstanding balance of €75 million and maturities up to 24 months. Targeting professional clients, eligible counterparties, and qualified investors, the program will be active until November 28, 2025. Banca March, S.A. and Renta 4 Banco, S.A. have been appointed as key collaborating entities for the program.
