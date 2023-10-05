GRUPO DE MODA SOMA (SOMA3) Price Target Decreased by 7.47% to 13.36

The average one-year price target for GRUPO DE MODA SOMA (SOMA3) has been revised to 13.36 / share. This is an decrease of 7.47% from the prior estimate of 14.44 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.56 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 115.53% from the latest reported closing price of 6.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in GRUPO DE MODA SOMA. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOMA3 is 0.11%, an increase of 55.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.23% to 29,403K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,137K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,249K shares, representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOMA3 by 28.74% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,835K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,094K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,690K shares, representing an increase of 7.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOMA3 by 31.25% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 1,521K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,417K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares, representing an increase of 82.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOMA3 by 667.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.