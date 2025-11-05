Grupo Cibest Scheduled to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Colombia-based Grupo Cibest S.A. CIB is slated to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5. The company’s quarterly earnings are expected to have increased on a year-over-year basis.



In the last reported quarter, CIB’s results were aided by increased net interest income, and total fees and commission income, along with lower credit impairment charges.



Grupo Cibest has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 6.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIB’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.84 per share, which has been unchanged in the past seven days. The estimated figure suggests a rise of 23.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



In the to-be-reported quarter, the lending scenario remained decent in Colombia. While higher interest rates are expected to have aided the net interest income, the net interest margin is likely to have faced some pressure because of elevated funding costs.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for CIB

Per our quantitative model, the chances of Grupo Cibest beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings this time are high. This is because it has the right combination of the two key ingredients — positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for CIB is +4.89%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Performances of Foreign Banks

ICICI Bank Ltd.’s IBN profit after tax for second-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended Sept. 30, 2025) was INR123.6 billion ($1.42 billion), up 5.2% from the prior-year quarter.



IBN’s results benefited from growth in net interest income and non-interest income, along with lower provisions. The loan balance increased sequentially, which was another tailwind. However, an increase in expenses was the undermining factor for ICICI Bank.



Barclays BCS reported third-quarter 2025 net income attributable to ordinary equity holders of £1.46 billion ($1.97 billion), down 6.8% from the prior-year quarter.



BCS’s results were hurt by an increase in expenses and higher credit impairment charges. However, an increase in revenues and a solid balance sheet supported the results for Barclays.

