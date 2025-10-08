Is Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (CIB) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Grupo Cibest (CIB) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Grupo Cibest is one of 868 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Grupo Cibest is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIB's full-year earnings has moved 10.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CIB has returned 65% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 13.8%. This shows that Grupo Cibest is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Canadian Imperial Bank (CM). The stock has returned 29% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank's current year EPS has increased 3.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Grupo Cibest belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 67 individual companies and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 37.5% so far this year, meaning that CIB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Canadian Imperial Bank is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Grupo Cibest and Canadian Imperial Bank. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

