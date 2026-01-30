Is Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (CIB) Stock Outpacing Its Conglomerates Peers This Year?

The Conglomerates group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Grupo Cibest (CIB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Grupo Cibest is one of 15 individual stocks in the Conglomerates sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Grupo Cibest is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIB's full-year earnings has moved 14.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CIB has moved about 32.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Conglomerates companies have returned an average of 2.1%. As we can see, Grupo Cibest is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Conglomerates stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GMBXF). The stock has returned 28.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Grupo Cibest belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.1% so far this year, so CIB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to Grupo Cibest and Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. as they could maintain their solid performance.

