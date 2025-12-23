Is Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (CIB) Stock Outpacing Its Conglomerates Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Grupo Cibest (CIB) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Conglomerates peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Grupo Cibest is one of 16 individual stocks in the Conglomerates sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Grupo Cibest is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIB's full-year earnings has moved 9.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CIB has moved about 99.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Conglomerates group have lost about 1.7% on average. This means that Grupo Cibest is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Conglomerates sector, ITT (ITT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 24.1%.

The consensus estimate for ITT's current year EPS has increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Grupo Cibest belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.7% so far this year, so CIB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. ITT is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Conglomerates sector may want to keep a close eye on Grupo Cibest and ITT as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (CIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ITT Inc. (ITT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.