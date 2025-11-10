Is Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (CIB) Stock Outpacing Its Conglomerates Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Conglomerates stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Grupo Cibest (CIB) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Conglomerates peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Grupo Cibest is one of 16 companies in the Conglomerates group. The Conglomerates group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Grupo Cibest is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIB's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CIB has returned about 100.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Conglomerates companies have returned an average of -1.7%. This means that Grupo Cibest is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Conglomerates stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GMBXF). The stock is up 84.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Grupo Cibest is a member of the Diversified Operations industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.7% so far this year, meaning that CIB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is also part of the same industry.

Grupo Cibest and Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

