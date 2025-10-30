Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (CIB) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Grupo Cibest (CIB)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 10.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $57.81 in the previous session. Grupo Cibest has gained 82.2% since the start of the year compared to the 1.3% move for the Zacks Conglomerates sector and the 1.3% return for the Zacks Diversified Operations industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 7, 2025, Grupo Cibest reported EPS of $1.79 versus consensus estimate of $1.66.

For the current fiscal year, Grupo Cibest is expected to post earnings of $7.27 per share on $6.87 in revenues. This represents a 15.4% change in EPS on a 3.91% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $7.42 per share on $7.27 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 2.06% and 5.91%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Grupo Cibest has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Grupo Cibest? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Grupo Cibest has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 7.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 19.1X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 7.9X versus its peer group's average of 11.5X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.13. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Grupo Cibest an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Grupo Cibest currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Grupo Cibest meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Grupo Cibest shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (CIB)

