Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. DE C.V - (GRBMF) Price Target Increased by 21.59% to 6.51

The average one-year price target for Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. DE C.V - (OTC:GRBMF) has been revised to 6.51 / share. This is an increase of 21.59% from the prior estimate of 5.36 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.48 to a high of 8.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.82% from the latest reported closing price of 5.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. DE C.V -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRBMF is 0.34%, an increase of 0.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.52% to 146,611K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,682K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,839K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRBMF by 10.94% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,202K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,296K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRBMF by 7.07% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 12,904K shares. No change in the last quarter.

EWW - iShares MSCI Mexico ETF holds 10,460K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,701K shares, representing an increase of 16.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRBMF by 9.33% over the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,111K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,288K shares, representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRBMF by 12.48% over the last quarter.

