Grupo Aval’s 3Q24 Profits Surge Amid Loan Growth

November 15, 2024 — 06:31 am EST

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA Pfd (AVAL) has released an update.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A., a leading financial conglomerate in Colombia, reported a remarkable 103.4% increase in net income for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the previous quarter, totaling Ps 415.7 billion. The company’s gross loans and deposits continued to grow, with a notable improvement in market share and loan portfolio quality. Additionally, their cost of risk and efficiency ratios showed positive trends, highlighting Grupo Aval’s strong financial performance.

