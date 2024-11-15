Grupo Aval’s 3Q24 Profits Surge Amid Loan Growth

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA Pfd (AVAL) has released an update.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A., a leading financial conglomerate in Colombia, reported a remarkable 103.4% increase in net income for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the previous quarter, totaling Ps 415.7 billion. The company’s gross loans and deposits continued to grow, with a notable improvement in market share and loan portfolio quality. Additionally, their cost of risk and efficiency ratios showed positive trends, highlighting Grupo Aval’s strong financial performance.

