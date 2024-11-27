News & Insights

Grupo Aval Secures AAA Rating for Bond Issuance

November 27, 2024 — 06:33 am EST

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA Pfd (AVAL) has released an update.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has received a strong vote of confidence from BRC Ratings – S&P Global, which confirmed a AAA long-term debt rating for its upcoming ordinary bond issuance. This issuance, valued at up to COP 400,000 million, will be exclusively available in the Colombian local market. The high rating reflects the company’s stable financial standing and market trust.

