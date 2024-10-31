Grupo Aval Plans Bond Issuance and Strategic Expansion

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA Pfd (AVAL) has released an update.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has announced plans to issue up to COP 400,000 million in ordinary bonds to support its corporate objectives, including investments and debt refinancing. Additionally, the company seeks approval to acquire shares in its financial subsidiaries and plans to create a new subsidiary for financial advisory services. These strategic moves aim to strengthen Grupo Aval’s market position and enhance its financial capabilities.

