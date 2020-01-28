US Markets

Grupo Aval issues $1 billion in international bonds

Reuters
Colombia's largest financial services company, Grupo Aval, on Tuesday said it had issued $1 billion worth of international bonds. The bonds have a 10-year term and a yield of 4.375%, Grupo Aval said in a statement.

