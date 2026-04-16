Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. - Depositary Receipt (AVAL) Price Target Increased by 12.64% to 5.09

The average one-year price target for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:AVAL) has been revised to $5.09 / share. This is an increase of 12.64% from the prior estimate of $4.52 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.65 to a high of $5.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.86% from the latest reported closing price of $4.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVAL is 0.07%, an increase of 44.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.87% to 4,485K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Truffle Hound Capital holds 1,700K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 845K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares , representing a decrease of 3.80%.

Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 387K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares , representing an increase of 79.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAL by 447.97% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 275K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 196K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares , representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAL by 16.01% over the last quarter.

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