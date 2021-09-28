Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.021 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AVAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -22.22% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.74, the dividend yield is 4.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVAL was $5.74, representing a -18.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.03 and a 30.45% increase over the 52 week low of $4.40.

AVAL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Toronto Dominion Bank (TD). AVAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.79. Zacks Investment Research reports AVAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 23.73%, compared to an industry average of 15.6%.

