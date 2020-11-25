Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.027 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AVAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.85% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.6, the dividend yield is 5.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVAL was $5.6, representing a -37.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.92 and a 68.67% increase over the 52 week low of $3.32.

AVAL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Royal Bank Of Canada (RY). AVAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.65. Zacks Investment Research reports AVAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -42.07%, compared to an industry average of -5.7%.

