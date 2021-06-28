Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.022 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AVAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AVAL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.91, the dividend yield is 4.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVAL was $5.91, representing a -15.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.03 and a 38.73% increase over the 52 week low of $4.26.

AVAL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Toronto Dominion Bank (TD). AVAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.64. Zacks Investment Research reports AVAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.02%, compared to an industry average of 14.9%.

