Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.026 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AVAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -10.34% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVAL was $6.39, representing a -27.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.85 and a 92.47% increase over the 52 week low of $3.32.

AVAL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Royal Bank Of Canada (RY). AVAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.64. Zacks Investment Research reports AVAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -42.07%, compared to an industry average of -2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVAL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AVAL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AVAL as a top-10 holding:

Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (GXG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GXG with an increase of 14.74% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AVAL at 4.04%.

