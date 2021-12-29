Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.022 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2022. Shareholders who purchased AVAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.23, the dividend yield is 5.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVAL was $5.23, representing a -25.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.03 and a 3.16% increase over the 52 week low of $5.07.

AVAL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG). AVAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.78. Zacks Investment Research reports AVAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 44.07%, compared to an industry average of 17%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the aval Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.