Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AVAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that AVAL the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.77, the dividend yield is 4.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVAL was $8.77, representing a -1.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.86 and a 53.86% increase over the 52 week low of $5.70.

AVAL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Royal Bank Of Canada (RY). Zacks Investment Research reports AVAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.25%, compared to an industry average of -1.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVAL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

