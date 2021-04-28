Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.022 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AVAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.27, the dividend yield is 1.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVAL was $6.27

AVAL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK). AVAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.61. Zacks Investment Research reports AVAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -18.64%, compared to an industry average of 14%.

