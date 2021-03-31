Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 01, 2021

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.022 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AVAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.21, the dividend yield is 1.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVAL was $6.21, representing a -11.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.03 and a 67.84% increase over the 52 week low of $3.70.

AVAL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Royal Bank Of Canada (RY). AVAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.61. Zacks Investment Research reports AVAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -18.64%, compared to an industry average of 12.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVAL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

