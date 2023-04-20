Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. - ADR (AVAL) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. - ADR said on April 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.19 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.44%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.93%, the lowest has been 3.34%, and the highest has been 14.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.76 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.55 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. - ADR. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 32.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVAL is 0.00%, a decrease of 97.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 3,060K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.21% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. - ADR is $3.55. The forecasts range from a low of $2.84 to a high of $4.77. The average price target represents an increase of 37.21% from its latest reported closing price of $2.59.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. - ADR is $19,341,946MM, an increase of 42.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $128.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 67K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing a decrease of 38.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVAL by 47.44% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 295K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares, representing a decrease of 37.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVAL by 35.08% over the last quarter.

Veriti Management holds 37K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing a decrease of 115.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVAL by 99.96% over the last quarter.

HBK Sorce Advisory holds 30K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVAL by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Financial Partners Capital Management holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Grupo Aval is a Colombian holding company engaged in a wide variety of financial activities, including banking, telecommunications and real estate; in Colombia and Central America.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.