Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Grupo (AVAL) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Grupo (NYSE: AVAL)

Q1 2020 Earnings Call

, 10:00 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Luis Carlos Sarmiento Gutierrez, Chief Executive Officer.

Luis Carlos Sarmiento Gutierrez -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Hilda, good morning and thank you all for joining our first quarter 2020 conference call. Allow me to start by expressing my sincere hope for the well-being of all of you and your friends and families.

The first quarter of this year can be divided into January and February were months filled with optimism that pointed toward a strong performing year of economic consolidation and growth. However, two events marked the month of March, the oil war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, and the globalization of the coronavirus pandemic. These events became evident to the world in the last few weeks of March and since most of the countries in the world and Colombia have not been the exception. I have been experiencing the pain of overwhelmed health systems, collapsed markets, and economies grinding to a halt. I must say that in contrast, it appears that Colombia has fared comparatively well up to now both with COVID-19 contingents as well as in the economic downturn.

Today, I would like to invest our time in the following points: a macro review of the economy during the first quarter and some reflections for the remainder of 2020; a review of the actions that we have implemented to conduct our business during this juncture; the actions we've taken to support our stakeholders and our contributions to the countries in which we operate; a review of the government's public policy actions implemented during the pandemic; the main highlights of our own performance in the first quarter of 2020; an update regarding the legal processes of Ruta del Sol; and finally, an update on the status of the acquisition of the Panamanian bank MultiBank.

As I said before up until the end of February the fundamentals of Colombia's economy were almost at 70% of our consolidated business results were strong. Data showed a positive momentum in consumer spending and private investment. Retail sales have been growing at an annual rate of 10.3% and industrial production at 4.2% and then came March. Although the oil war only started early in March and the pandemic was only really felt in the last two weeks of the quarter, the impact in the economy was such that GDP growth for the full quarter was only 0.4% adjusted for seasonality, down from 2.8% a year earlier.

Annual inflation softened to 3.5% by the end of April 2020 as weakening consumer demand pressed prices downward after rising to 3.8% at the end of 2019 and to 3.9% in March 2020 as food prices temporarily rose due to disruptions in supply chains. The Central Bank has taken several measures to continue with its expansionary monetary policy. So far this year it has reduced its interest rate by 100 basis points, taking it from 4.25% to 3.25%, the lowest level since 2014.

To further irrigate liquidity into the economy, the Central Bank has also announced its intention to purchase government securities and private debt from the financial sector for a total of up to PS.14 trillion. As expected, employment has been one of the most affected variables by the current juncture. The average unemployment rate for the last 12 months ending on March was 10.7% up from 10% a year earlier and from 10.5% for year-end 2019. The unemployment figure for the month of March 2020 was 12.6%, 180 basis points higher than in March 2019. This is one of the first possible consequences of the mandatory quarantine.

In 2020, the exchange rate has depreciated by approximately 20% mainly driven by the effects of the decrease in oil prices and the consequent trading balance. In fact, the exchange rate at year-end 2019 was PS.3,277 per dollar and had increased to a maximum of PS.4,154 per dollar by mid-March. During the last weeks, the exchange rate has somewhat recovered and has hovered around PS.3,900 per dollar.

As we look toward the rest of the year some dark clouds are already apparent, energy demand declined 11% year-on-year in April and consumer confidence fell from minus 41% from minus 24% in March. The purchasing managers' index dropped to 27 in April from 49 in March, showing a sharp contraction in manufacturing activity. However, I will say that there are so many different economic predictions for 2020 from analysts and economists and such divergence between them that it is truly hard to provide a macro guidance with any degree of certainty. It now seems obvious that the economy will not grow this year, but predictions range between zero percent growth and a 7% contraction. There is however an emerging consensus around a restart of the economy during the latter part of 2020, consolidated in 2021. The IMF, for example, expects the contraction of the economy, close to 2.5% in 2020, and a recovery of 3.8% in 2021.

Some of the most negative views have come from our own Central Bank, which provided different scenarios with GDP growth ranging between minus 2% to minus 7% for 2020. Inflation will be lower than last year's, but it is unclear whether it will be closer to 2% or 3%. Most analysts have cut their year-end inflation forecast below 3%. The Central Bank will probably lower its repo rate again, but even they are waiting to see how the economy reacts to what they have already done before moving further. With growth expectations deteriorating and inflation forecast falling the market expects that the Central Bank will cut interest rates further to 2.5% to 2% range before year-end.

Unemployment is a key variable going forward. We know that it will rise materially, but it is hard to predict whether it will reach 20% where some analysts are placing it before year-end. Under the current scenario, the government has eased the fiscal deficit goal for 2020 in order to secure resources to one, contain the social impact of the crisis, two, increase the capacity of the health system to provide care for people affected by COVID-19, and, three stimulate the economy. Fiscal deficit is expected to widen from 2.5% in 2019 to 6.1% in 2020 consistent with the initial target of 2.2% of GDP plus an expected decline in tax revenues of 1.3% of GDP and higher spending of 2.7% of GDP. We consider that this is an appropriate time to run a higher fiscal deficit in order to provide support to the private sector and speed of recovery.

The current juncture is putting additional pressure on the country's current account driven by a decrease in exports, lower remittances, and a deterioration of the dollar-denominated component of GDP. According to the IMF, Colombia's current account deficit could reach 4.7% of GDP this year. The exchange rate seems to have found a new comfort range between PS.3,900 and PS.4,100 per dollar. At the same time, the price of oil seems more comfortable in the '30s than the '20s, but only time will tell what oil demand will look like once countries go back to work and equal on mobilization resumes.

In conclusion, the success of public policy to decipher the delicate balance between containment of contingent and a progressive lifting of the quarantine and the effectiveness of monetary, fiscal, and regulatory stimulate will determine the country's growth for 2020.

Moving on to Central America, we expect that the contraction for the region in 2020 will be driven by the contraction in the United States and the consequent decrease in remittances. According to the IMF the region should contract 3% in 2020 motivated by contractions in all countries including Nicaragua contracting 6%, El Salvador 5.4%, Costa Rica 3.3%, Honduras 2.4%, Panama 2.1% and Guatemala 2%.

In the meantime, we have been working hard on different fronts, the health of our employees, the execution of our contingency plans to assure the continuity of our operations, the design, and offering of opportune and sensible debt relief packages for our clients, the protection of other key stakeholders like our suppliers and several other corporate and personal contributions in the countries where we operate.

Allow me to refer a little detail to some of these. Since the beginning of the crisis, we have put forth all possible and necessary efforts to protect the health of our employees via home office programs and online health advice. In fact, 94% of our administrative employees are currently working from home, those that support our branch network are following strict social distancing and sanitary protocols. We have proven the effectiveness of our contingent plans for business continuity, periodic digital meetings with our CEOs and key executives have allowed me to keep informed on a day-to-day basis of the company's operations. I have also been conducive to obtain a consensus around the design and implementation of action plans in response to different situations that arise as a result of the current juncture and also have proven helpful in jointly assessing the challenges that our businesses are facing. In turn, each one of our corporate functions is constantly cooperating with our business units.

As part of this activity, our CRO and her team, together with our subs have strengthened the risk monitoring routines focusing on those that could affect our operations during the current juncture. For example, we measure consolidated and individual market risk and liquidity risks on a daily basis.

Regarding our customers starting in March, we launched a relief program for companies and individuals affected by the crisis including deferral of installments, credit lines at preferential rates for companies to affect payroll payment and protect employment, reduction of fees charged on electronic channels and others. As of last week we had granted reliefs in Colombia for approximately PS.32.5 trillion representing 26% of the total aggregated portfolio of our four banks, 89% of those reliefs were requested by customers and 11% were granted automatically.

In Central America, we have granted reliefs for approximately $7.8 billion representing 46% of the total aggregated portfolio of the region, 71% of those reliefs have been made automatically and 29% have been requested by customers. 95,000 retirees who were accustomed to collecting their pension payments physically at our branches have opened a digital savings account, and have started to use alternative channels where physical proximity is minimized.

Aval base center [Phonetic], our digital platform through which customers pay utilities, loans, and others experienced a 73% increase in transactions. Our web pages and mobile banking app experienced 50% and 24% increases in transactions respectively. We have temporarily waived fees and fund transfers originated from our mobile banking or virtual banking.

Handling the increase in activity, while implementing social distancing has been a challenge for our call centers. Monthly average calls to our banks have grown by close to 70% tripling in certain days compared to pre-COVID levels, though social distancing, in churn implied reducing 35% of our installed capacity. To deal with this challenge we enabled additional operator desks in temporary locations, relocated some to work from home, and outsourced others.

To support our SME suppliers, we are paying 5 days or less in order to provide them with fast liquidity and to protect their businesses and their employees. We have also tried to contribute on a national scale, PS.80 billion donation by our controlling shareholder, Mr. Sarmiento Angulo is being used in Colombia to purchase groceries for 400,000 families in need, 300,000 diagnostic tests for COVID-19, and ventilators, and other medical equipment. Through Promigas, a PS.22 billion donation was made to benefit the most vulnerable population in the Caribbean region. Additionally, through our banks, we donated to the cities of Bogota and Cali. In my case, as a pilot, I have offered my services to the government and to the Civil Air Patrol, a not-for-profit organization to which I belong for the last 15 years to fly testing kits and fly back samples and to transport groceries to remote places, not currently being serviced by airlines, while the skies remain closed for commercial traffic.

Public policy will be key to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on the economy. The full impact of this crisis will depend mainly on two factors, one, how long do health-driven restrictions mainly the current mandatory quarantine constrain the normal functioning of the economies and two, the effectiveness of public policies intended to mitigate the impact of the crisis such as the flexibilization of fiscal policy, increase and redirection of government spending and more expansionary monetary policy and banking regulation. Obviously, the success of a few of these policies depends on similar decisions made in the world and by our trading partners.

With respect to the first factor, Colombia has already begun to reopen certain sectors of the economy and hopefully, the country will be open for a significant portion of its business by the end of June. As for the second factor, we believe that the actions taken by the government and the Central Bank are on the right track. As of now, some of the most relevant actions are the declaration of an economic state of emergency, which allows the national government to adopt through legislative decree measures necessary to face the crisis and prevent the extension of its effect.

Secondly allocated resources to one, increase the capacity of our health system, two, directly subsidize those who lost their sources of income, three provide guarantees for up to 90% of loans extended by banks to companies, SMEs, and independent workers for payroll payments and working capital loans, four, grant agribusiness credit lines through Banco Agrario and loans to other sectors through Banco Goldex [Phonetic], five, temporarily suspend pension contributions, and six, postpone tax returns and tax payments.

The Central Bank has taken several measures to support the economy such as the reduction of its intervention rate, injections of liquidity to the economy by one, decrease in the reserve requirement on deposits, two, extended liquidity auctions repos and granting access to various participants of the financial system, three, extending the maturities of repos on public and private debt instrument, four direct purchases of private debt instruments issued by credit institutions and five, authorizing direct purchases of Colombian sovereign debts.

The Central American Government excluding Nicaragua have also adopted measures aimed to mitigate the negative effect of coronavirus in the local economies including the postponement of tax payment dates enabling banks to temporarily defer loan payments without negative consequences on credit scores on payment records and in some cases direct financial aid to individuals.

Although Diego will refer in detail to our financial performance. These are a few highlights for the quarter. Our consolidated assets grew by 24.1% versus the first quarter of 2019 and 14.9% versus the fourth quarter of 2019. Consolidated gross loans grew by 19% versus the first quarter of '19 and 11.8% versus the fourth quarter of '19 and consolidated deposits grew by 24.5% versus the first quarter of '19 and 15.8% versus the fourth quarter of '19.

The quality of our loan portfolio improved slightly to 3.14% albeit aided by the Superintendency of Finance regulation mandating banks to classify refinanced loans due to the pandemic as current. Cost of risk increased slightly to 2.15% from 2.07% in the last quarter of last year. Total NIM decreased to 4.78% versus 5.63% in the fourth quarter of '19 driven mostly by a 364 basis points drop in NIM on investments.

Corficolombiana's non-financial sector investments contributed strongly to the quarter's result, especially from its toll road concessions and Promigas. Aval's consolidated cost to income efficiency ratio improved 47.1% from 52.1% a quarter earlier and the cost to assets ratio improved to 3.4% from 4.1%. The quarter ended with strong funding and liquidity positions as evidenced by the deposits to net loans ratio of 1.04 times and the cash to deposits ratio of almost 20%.

Net income for the quarter was PS.700.2 billion or PS.31.4 per share and our return on average equity was 14.2%. The negative impacts to our banks during 2020 will come mainly from an increase in cost of risk and a deceleration of growth. Additionally, for the next few months, we expect lower fee income and lower income from a couple of our nonfinancial businesses such as the roads and hotels.

Starting in March, we have conducted a review of all economic sectors and how each might be affected by the present juncture. Furthermore, we have analyzed our exposure to each of these sectors and classified our loans, according to incremental risk. Regarding our consumer portfolios, we are running predictive models to try to quantify additional provisions necessary according to different economic scenarios because we opted to offer refinancing mostly to clients who requested it rather than automatically. We are using client feedback to better estimate the possible deterioration in the quality of our consumer loan portfolios once the release granted comes to an end.

We booked some additional provisions in March but a noticeable increase in cost of risk will only be apparent in the second quarter results. A first estimate shows the potential for an additional cost of risk of up to 35% this year versus last year's. We have started to book provisions for our exposure to Avianca which is I'm sure you know, filed for Chapter 11. Our current growth exposure to Avianca is approximately $185 million and our net exposure is approximately $160 million after already having booked provisions for approximately $25 million. 73% of this debt is secured by dollar credit card receivables, 20% is secured by the Company's headquarters in Bogota and 7% is unsecured. We will continue making provisions as Avianca's legal and financial situation unfolds.

As part of the COVID-19 related measures subject to very limited exceptions, the Colombia Supreme Court of the Judiciary Corte Suprema de Justicia de Colombia declared the suspension of judicial terms and the cancellation of public hearings from mid-March until May 24. The suspension has been extended on multiple occasions consistently with the extension of the quarantine. Accordingly, there is no certainty on whether terms will resume after May 24. As a result of the foregoing, there are no relevant developments to report regarding ongoing legal matters related to Ruta del Sol.

We recently announced that Banco de Bogota through its leasing of Banco de Bogota Panama and MFG's Multibank's parent company that is controlling shareholders has mutually agreed to amend the purchase agreement for up to 100% of the outstanding common shares of MFG signed last October after certain conditions precedent were not met in a timely manner before the originally scheduled closing on April 28, 2020. The most important amendments consisted of an extension of the closing deadline and a reduction in purchase price from $732 million to $449 million. Total shareholders' equity at closing including $110 million represented in preferred shares is estimated at $520 million. The transaction has obtained the required regulatory approvals and is now expected to close next week.

And now Diego will explain in more detail our business results.

Diego Fernando Solano Saravia -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Luis Carlos. I will now move to the consolidated results of Grupo Aval under IFRS. Grupo Aval's first quarter results were overall positive although the current scenario is challenging worldwide, we believe we have a strong starting point to face the upcoming challenges derived from it. Our solid return on assets relative to our peers, the positive trend in quality of our loan portfolio over the last few quarters, our liquidity position, the regional and business line diversification of our income and our historic bias toward lower risk consumer banking products in our portfolio could give us an advantage relative to other financial institutions under the current scenario. Even though we will not provide guidance on this call, I will highlight some of the effects that the current juncture can have on our key drivers.

Starting on Page 13, asset growth was strong during the quarter driven by an increase in cash and fixed income investments, strong loan growth, and the effect of U.S. dollar appreciation against the Colombian peso. Assets grew 24.1% over the year and 14.9% during the quarter with a strong increase in cash in both regions as a result of our strengthening liquidity profile and the proceeds from the 2020 U.S. dollar-denominated bond issuance. Colombian assets grew 19% over the year and 10.1% during the quarter, while Central America delivered 6.4% and 2.1% growth in dollar terms over the same period.

Annual and quarterly end of period depreciations up 27% and 24% raised annual and quarterly growth from Central America to 36% and 26% when translated into Colombian pesos. This explains as well the increase in the way of this region from 30% to 33% of our book.

Moving to Page 14, loans excluding repos grew 19% over the year and 12% during the quarter. Growth during the quarter was strong in both geographies. And in addition, the depreciation of the Colombian peso and its effect on our dollar-denominated loans further contributed to growth. The lockdowns established by the governments to mitigate the COVID pandemic were put in place during the second half of March with a low impact on our overall loan portfolio growth during the quarter. Even though we experienced a slowdown in consumer loan growth in March, this was compensated by a strong performance of our commercial loan portfolio throughout the quarter.

Our Colombian gross loan portfolio grew 12% over the year and close to 6% during the quarter. This reflected a strong performance of our Colombian corporate loan portfolio, which had the best dynamics in recent quarters it's growth excluding repos reached 8% over the quarter and over 12% over the year.

Consumer and mortgage businesses continue to be dynamic in Colombia expanding 10.3% and 14.5% respectively over 12 months. Quarterly growth was consistent with this performance at 2.6% and 3.2% respectively. Our loan -- loans portfolio in Central America increased 6.2% in dollar terms over the year and 1.3% during the quarter. Nicaragua raised 5.3% of our Central American assets down to the 12-month performance contracting close to 12%, while the rest of the region expanded over 7%.

Loan growth in Central America incorporated a 4.6% growth of commercial loans and a 2% contraction of our consumer loan portfolio, reflecting a seasonal credit card use and the effect of lockdowns throughout the region. We expect the lockdowns and their effects to reduce loan growth over the following quarters.

On Pages 15 and 16, we present several loan portfolio quality ratios as mentioned over this call COVID-19 2019 had a mild effect on first quarter 2020 results given the late timing of its arrival to the regions in which we operate. Even though the magnitude is still uncertain. We expect a pickup in delinquency once the effect of lockdowns unfolds and release expires. Provision expenses could increase as well as our forward-looking macroeconomic components of expected credit losses are adjusted over the following quarters.

Delinquency metrics continue to improve during the quarter, driven by our consumer loan portfolio reflecting the positive trend that has been established over the previous quarters. Loan release applied during March added to this trend. Delinquency ratios for consumer loan portfolios showed an improvement over the quarter. In Colombia, 30-day consumer PDLs improved by 56 basis points to 4.3%, while 90-day PDLs improved 5 basis points to 3.1%, in Central America, 30-day consumer PDLs improved by 87 basis points to 3.8% while 90-day PDLs improved 23 basis points to 2.1%.

Our commercial loan portfolios showed an improvement of 12 basis points to 3.5% on a 90-day PDL basis and deteriorated 16 basis points to 4.1% on a 30-day PDL basis over the quarter. In Colombia, our 90-day commercial PDLs were materially stable at 4.5% and deteriorated 33 basis points to 5.2% on a 30 days basis. Cost of risk, which is yet to charge stock raised 97 basis points on these ratios, in Central America 90-day commercial PDLs remained flat at 0.6% while 30-day PDLs deteriorated 23 basis points to 1.2%.

Finally, mortgage PDLs were stable on a 90-day basis and improved on a 30-day basis. Partly past due loan formation incorporates FX components of PS.407 billion and on a 30-day basis and up PS.210 billion on a 90-day basis. Our cost of risk deteriorated 8 basis points over the quarter. For comparison purposes, I will remind you that Grupo Aval's accounted for 19 basis points to fourth quarter of 2019 our overall cost of risk benefited from a lower cost of risk in Central America partially explained by the seasonal contraction of credit cards. As mentioned by Luis Carlos provisions for Avianca were one of the initial impacts of COVID-19 on cost of risk. Consolidated exposure to the Avianca Group is $185 million, equivalent to PS.750 billion as of March 31, 2020. 73% of this exposure is secured with international earnings and 20% is secured with Avianca's headquarter buildings in Bogota.

Provision coverage exceeds at this point to over 10% of our total exposure. Recoveries of charged-off assets were lower during the quarter as collection efforts have been negatively impacted by the lockdowns. Our PDL coverage of 90-day PDLs remained at 1.4% -- 1.4 times.

Moving to Page 17, we present funding and deposit evolution. Funding growth during the quarter reflects a high liquidity strategy associated with strengthening our balance sheet under the COVID-19 environment. Part of this funding has been deployed in cash and liquid investments with a fallen NIM. Figures for the quarter also reflect our February reports 2021 international bond issuance with a 10-year maturity and a 4.38% coupon.

Our deposits to net loan ratio improved to 104% while our funding structure remained materially stable with deposits accounting for 76% of the whole funding. Our liquidity position, measured as cash to deposits was 20%. Deposits grew close to 16% in the quarter accumulating 24.5% over 12 months. Colombia grew at 10.6% and Central America at 2.5% in dollar terms during the quarter. For the 12-month period, Colombia grew at 16% and Central America at 12.7% in dollar terms.

On Page 18, we present the evolution of our total capitalization, our accrual shareholders' equity, and the capital adequacy ratio of our banks. During the year, our total equity grew 13.7% while our total equity grew 12.3%, mainly driven by our earnings. Total accrual equity fell through the quarter as dividends were declared. Total equity contracted by PS.318 billion, while our total equity fell close to PS.378 billion. Dividends of PS.1.3 trillion pesos were declared at the Aval level during the quarter affecting accrual equity. And in addition, dividends of PS.784 billion were declared by our businesses to the non-controlling interests. As for our first quarter in 2020, the banks show the appropriate Tier 1 insolvency ratio.

On Page 19, we present our yield on loans, the cost of funds, spread, and net interest margin. Our NIM performance from the quarter was driven by our NIM on investments and other portfolios priced in the negative performance of global markets, a positive trend was experienced during April. Even though uncertainty and volatility remain high. Further recovery of our investment portfolios is feasible over the remainder of the year as water sails down and the expansionary global monetary policy dominates.

Net interest margin on loans compressed 30 basis points during the quarter driven by competition under a dynamic environment that prevailed in the initial part of the quarter. In addition, the cost of increased liquidity expands over 10 basis points of this contract.

On Page 20, we present net fees and other income. The gross fee income for the quarter grew by 9.2% when compared to the first quarter of 2019. Gross fees in Colombia increased by 8.2% and decreased by 1.3% in dollar terms in Central America. Growth in Colombia was driven by pension fund fees. That still reflects the pre-COVID environment. In addition, banking fees in both geographies reflect the initial impact of a lockdown and few relieves granted to customers during March that adds to our seasonal contraction during the first quarter. The second quarter fees will reflect the full effect of the lockdowns and the impact on pension fees of our [Indecipherable] performance of its investment portfolios during March.

Performance of the non-financial sector was driven by strong results in our infrastructure and gas sectors, our two main non-financial businesses. Our infrastructure income was strong during the quarter as construction advanced and the appreciation of dollar-denominated future guaranteed payments increased margins.

Energy and gas income benefited from the initiation of operations of additional gas pipelines completed by Promigas during 2019 and the higher revenues from the dollar-denominated component of regulated prices. Hotels, the most affected sector in which we participate have been material to our results as we continue to use with less than 2% operating income from the non-financial sector.

Moving forward, both the infrastructure and gas sectors could fare better than the rest of the economy. Although the lockdown in Colombia initially halted construction in our four key concessions. The government has already lifted most restrictions on this sector allowing us to be optimistic on construction progress throughout the remainder of the year. We will have to comply with strict biosecurity measures through the duration of the pandemic. Regarding gas, Promigas derives its profits from various lines of businesses, including some that have been insensitive or countercyclical to the lockdown such as gas transportation and residential gas distribution. In addition, the industrial gas sales are picking up as the lockdown is raised in more productive sectors.

Finally, on the bottom of the page other income benefited from one seasonal contribution of dividends from unconsolidated investments, two, OCI gains on investments in debt securities were realized and three, sale of property, plant, and equipment carried out by Banco de Occidente concluded PS.25 billion to gains, and non-current assets held for sale add $40 billion positive effect on Aval's actual income when incorporating deferred tax benefits.

On Page 21, we present some efficiency ratios. Cost to income improved during the quarter to 47% despite the drag of the contraction in net interest margin discussed before. Cost to assets continued to improve to 3.4%.

Finally, on Page 22, we present our net income and profitability ratios. Total net income for the first quarter of 2020 was PS.700 billion or PS.31 per share. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the quarter were 1.8% and 14.2% respectively. We are now available to address your questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] We have a question from Andres Soto from Santander.

Andres Soto -- Santander -- Analyst

Good morning, Carlos, Diego, thank you for the presentation. I understand the challenges of making micro predictions at this point. However, I was curious about your comment about the expected increase in the cost of risk up 35%, which implies our cost of risk of 3% for 2020. So I would like to understand first if this is what you are seeing at this point. And second, what will be the GDP assumption that underpins this estimate. Thank you.

Luis Carlos Sarmiento Gutierrez -- Chief Executive Officer

Hi, Andreas. Well let me cover the cost of risk, this is the first estimate and what we've done is, as I've said, we've gone through all our commercial loan portfolio and we have classified the portfolio as we always do into the sectors that its loaned to, then we've taken the sectors and we've classified those into which will be more affected by the current juncture. And then thirdly, we've taken the companies to which we've loaned money within those sectors to see which of them are stronger or better equipped to handle what's going to happen to their sectors. As you can imagine there are right, there are at least nine variables in play. But, we've done that and we're in the process of trying to come up with a firm number of cost of risk.

In terms of the consumer loan portfolio. There are also various variables at play, most importantly unemployment obviously but the unemployment is really hard to measure because we don't know what it's going to look like in a couple of months. So again. It's very tough to predict, but we've got ahead and made initial predictions and with those and I have to caveat everything that I'm saying because there are so many variables at play. We have come up to, yes, as you say a cost of risk of about 2.9% for the year, but it's hard to say that's a firm number, but it's the number that we have at this point.

Additionally, with regards to the GDP assumption. Well, again what we do is we follow, we have our own economist obviously and we follow everybody else's predictions and today they oscillate between zero and a contraction of 7% and not to sound very negotiating if you will, but we feel that it's going to be somewhere around between 2.5% and 3% may be closer to a 3% contraction. But again, we will have a better, I think a better number as we move on through this quarter, for now, that seems to be where we stand and we'll see how we come out at the end of this quarter, especially we'll see what happens when all the refinancings come to an end, which will happen in the next two months or three months and then we'll see what the credit quality looks like when people are confronted with having to pay the loans that they haven't been paying for the last three months or four months.

Diego Fernando Solano Saravia -- Chief Financial Officer

If I may add to what Luis Carlos mentioned as he described, this has been much more of a bottom-up approach, rather than a top-down GDP-based approach and the reason why it has become apparent, that's perhaps the best way to operate is not all of our businesses, meaning different regions are exposed to the same GDP dynamics. And in addition, the product's elasticity to GDP varies substantially. Just to give you some color on why we mentioned throughout the calls that we believe our structure does help us to weather what is happening currently, when you look at our consumer portfolio we have around 40% of that in payroll loans and if you assume to those in Colombia only around 12% of those are in payroll loans given out to the private sector. Therefore if you break down the rest of that around half of the remainder is based on retirees that are insensitive to what's going on and the other half is government employees who are less sensitive to what is going to happen with unemployment into the future. So that's only to give you some color on why the know low GDP is key and the structure of different portfolios will react differently to what's going to happen.

Andres Soto -- Santander -- Analyst

Correct.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Adriana De Lozada from Scotiabank.

Adriana De Lozada -- Scotiabank -- Analyst

Good morning and thank you very much for a very detailed presentation. I guess as a follow-up to the provisions question on the 35% year-on-year increase. Can you give us a little bit of color on the breakdown, I know you mentioned that when you looked at the Company, you segregated it into the different sectors when it comes to the consumer, I mean, maybe you can explain a little bit more how you looked at that, but if you can just give us a sense of where do you see deterioration by segment. Thank you.

Luis Carlos Sarmiento Gutierrez -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks for your question, Adriana. I don't think we are at this point prepared to share that with you because it's not firm and so I think the moment that we have it all figured out, we will be more than happy to share it with you, but right now, we would just be speculating. So I think that for now, we will have to live with the fact that we will have an increase in the cost of risk, but I don't want to go as far as saying what the different cost of risks are going to look like between consumer and commercial and then within commercial how much cost of risk we will get from each sector. We do know and obviously, everybody knows that entertainment, tourism, and airlines, will be drastically affected.

Our exposure as we've said through the airline industry consists of the Avianca loan and we will keep provisioning that loans, obviously we'll make different provisions to the different types of loans that we made to Avianca, the unsecured loans we probably want to provision 100% by year-end. And then the real estate loan is adequately guarantees and covered and then the loan secured by credit card receivables, we will have to figure out exactly how much provisions to make.

For now, I think I would, sorry, I'm not addressing your question entirely, but for now, I think I would leave it at that and the moment that we have a better grip on it we will share it with all of you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Gabriel Nobrega from Citi.

Gabriel Nobrega -- Citi -- Analyst

Hi, everyone. Good morning and thank you for the opportunity to ask questions. I'm still going to ask a question about provisions mainly because you're already guiding for maybe a 3.7% even though this is not going to be -- this is a moving target that you already have explained, but being that, you were starting to give grace periods and also you already mentioned that it could still take maybe three months, four months until we see the true nature of the asset quality and delinquency measures. How are you looking at the peak of provisions, we think it could still happen this year or maybe we could have a spillover effect into 2021? And as for my second question, I'd actually like to talk a bit about capital. Looking at Tier 1 capital of your subsidiaries, we see that they are relatively well-controlled with the exception of Banco Popular which is at around 8%. I understand that with the adoption of Basel III, the weightings of risk-weighted assets will actually decrease. So this helps some prop up capital levels. However, with a very challenging year, which will probably threaten the organic generation of capital, do you expect to maybe have uncapitalized one of your subsidiaries. Thank you.

Luis Carlos Sarmiento Gutierrez -- Chief Executive Officer

Okay. Regarding your first question, again in provisions it's not much more we can say, but I will say one thing, it's been very advantageous to us to have not done automatically all of the refinancings that we did. And the reason that it's been advantageous is because, one, what we have seen is those clients that have a cold, we've tried to obtain and in most cases have obtained information regarding why they request the refinancings. Secondly, we now know which or at least for now do not require refinancings. And then it's probably one of the reasons that when you look at the percentage of our total loan portfolio that has been refinanced in one way or another, it amounts to 25% while the rest of the financial system here amounts to 37.5%. So we have a bit of control over what's happening, but I emphasize a bit because that's what we know for now.

Regarding whether it should peak in 2020 or 2021, it's very tough to say. I would say that it should peak during 2020, but I think that there are different opinions with regards to that. I've heard people saying that 2021 will be much worse than this year, but then I read the IMF's explanation as to why they think that on the contrary, 2021 is going to be a rebound year and at this point, it tends to agree more with the IMF.

Regarding capital, well, I think that you answered the question that you asked. And it's true. Yes, the banks look at equity capital capitalized, Banco Popular's it looks a little bit less. It's a very good building. And then the rest is, about 8% is unsecured. And so that's the way that that company has been provisioned and that's the way those loans are allocated between different securities or different guarantees.

In terms of asset quality. Yeah, what happened was that when it became evident that all banks were putting forth refinancing plans for their customers, the Superintendency issued two what they call circulars, and I think one of them is 7 and the other one is 14 if my memory doesn't fail me. And basically what it -- with those regulations said was that refinancings need not be accounted for as deteriorated loans, but on the country, they were giving a pre-pass, if you will. I would imagine for the time that the quarantine last, in other words, once the quarantine is over and the refinancings come to an end, which will be as I had said before in months, not years especially refers to the grace period that were granted then that game is off and doesn't pay will basically become a deteriorated loan.

So, we will know what happens not too many months from now. That's why I was also saying that it had been I think hopefully a little bit to our advantage, do not have granted all of the refinancings automatically, but rather we had customers call us. That didn't mean that we denied refinancings because we did not, we refinanced any loan to anybody who requested one but at least we got a little bit of information as to one, why they needed a refinancing and two, if they needed a refinancing, because obviously people who didn't need one did not call and that to address your third question, that is why of our total portfolio we refinanced about 25%, 26% as compared to the rest of the market that refinances on average about 37% to 37.5%.

Diego Fernando Solano Saravia -- Chief Financial Officer

You had also asked on the funding of MultiBank and I can't confirm you as was announced we are days away from closing that transaction and it is fully funded.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Yuri Fernandes from JPMorgan.

Luis Carlos -- JP Morgan -- Analyst

Thank you. Luis Carlos here. Thank you for the very good and comprehensive presentation. I have two questions. The first one is regarding revenues if you can elaborate a little bit more on what you expect for fee impact and also on NII. We are going to see lower rates in Colombia as Luis Carlos mentioned something close to 2% by year-end, but I would also like to explore a little bit of the grace periods you are giving should impact somehow NII. I understand it will not because you are still accruing interest, you are going to charge at the end of the loan. But just double-checking. And also because I saw you giving some promotions from kind of discount to interest rates, especially on the credit cards about half of what the interest rate used to be. So just checking if you like NII and see should be much weaker, we should see like a big decrease on those lines what is the message there?

And my second question is regarding the non-financial sector, it has been a very strong line Corficolombiana and the infrastructure project. But my concern here is if given the social distance, the comp deceleration, we could see lower revenue recognition from that front. Thank you.

Diego Fernando Solano Saravia -- Chief Financial Officer

Okay. So regarding -- I'm going to take the net interest income question and then Luis Carlos will take the non-financial side. On the net interest income side, there is a few things working here. One that was particularly negative during the period and then what might be happening moving forward. And on the negative side, we had a very rough March and part of February on our fixed income portfolio. And in addition, given that what we need invest in its funds part of it is of its money in the funds that it managers, we also got exactly the same kind of hit that our customers need.

Therefore, as you might have seen in the presentation, it's something that is unusual for our numbers that we got a negative net interest margin during this quarter. If you move forward, even though, as we've mentioned many times, there is a lot of volatility, a lot of uncertainty. The ground for a better performance of the remainder of the year are in place. Number one, because we're coming from a low base. So there is some room for recovery and then something that we can't ignore is that we're going to have a lot of global liquidity and an expansionary monetary policy throughout the world that in the case of Colombia if we perform better than how the region performs as a country will benefit on the spreads.

Therefore, even though this is quite speculative, there is many reasons to believe that we might have a positive there in the future. Then we think of our intermediation business. We have to break it down into two pieces. One, the consumer, and the other is the corporate side of our loan our NIM on loans. And the corporate side, we do get the pressure from loans repricing based on what is happening with the Central Bank that as you might have seen it, we're still looking into is quite substantial, further reductions in the repo rate. However and this links to a previous question and Banco Popular you think of where that's happened in the past cycles with the consumer portfolios is that they end up benefiting under net interest income from lower interest rates.

So when you add all those up, there are some positives that kind of help us in the net interest income side. The obvious negative will come from a lower volume of our loan portfolio than what we would have expected in as of February. And all of those will end up balancing. So monetary policy will help us in a very substantial way in some of these businesses. This is our consumer intermediation business plus our investment portfolios. And we will get the impact on the corporate side of the business.

Luis Carlos Sarmiento Gutierrez -- Chief Executive Officer

Okay regarding the non-financial sector, well let's examine really quickly, what elements compose a non-financial sector. We have the hotel business and obviously we are expecting a lot of infection regarding the -- a lot of negative to the hotel business as they are affected by this pandemic. As of now, of the 37 or so hotels, 27 are closed. And the Hoteles Estelar, which is the owner of the hotels is now at this point, it's losing about $2 million per month. We have plans to take it to breakeven, but there will be no contribution from hotels in 2020.

I must say that the contribution from the hotel business wasn't all that great to the final, to the end result of Corficolombiana. We have the agribusiness and that's basically soybean and rubber, and that is those sectors are open for business and so those have not been affected. In fact, they've been somewhat aided by, in some cases by world prices, for example, rice, which is an important component. The price of rice has increased. And secondly, there is -- the consumption has actually gone up.

Thirdly, we have energy and in energy, as you know, we have two different investments. On the one hand in Promigas, gas transportation, and distribution company. And we saw some decrease in gas consumption on the industrial side as plants closed down for the time of the quarantine. We expect that to come right back up when those plants are turned on again and we've seen an increase in the residential consumption as people are spending much more time at home. We expect that residential consumption will probably drop a bit when the quarantine is over, and we'll see the industrial consumption going up. And then there is infrastructure.

Infrastructure obviously was one of our main concerns, but we're happy to say that that's one of the sectors that the government has chosen to reactivate and in fact has already been reactivated. And we hope to get back to normal operation in our infrastructure, in the construction of the roads as quickly as a month from now. Tolls, on the other hand, which are a component of the ways that we are remunerated for pain, those roads will drop and will remain low for some time, but we have to remember that the 4G projects that we're constructing with the exception of one have guaranteed toll road collections not on a monthly basis, but every certain number of years. Any toll roads and any tolls that are not collected are remunerated by the government.

So in terms of the non-financial sector, we will see for the next couple of months until things go back to normal, we'll see a decrease, but I don't -- but still, the numbers of Corficolombiana for the year really do not look all that bad. I think that we will come out of it OK as long as the reactivation of the -- of all the sectors continue, according to the plan that the government has posed. So that's the that will be the non-financial sector.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Lemer Salah from Barings. Mr. Salah, your line is open. Go ahead with your question.

Lemer Salah -- Barings -- Analyst

Thank you very much. Yeah, thank you for taking my questions. I've got three questions. For the first one is on asset quality. I think when you look at your gross loan book and on -- if you could please give us a breakdown in upstream, midstream, and downstream. And I think in your global peers they have within all of the 80% of the collateral value. I just want to understand what Grupo Aval has gone in last year and also with respect to I mean to Promigas I'm just wondering how much Promigas account for that I mean total energy exposure because it's quite chunky.

The second question is with regards to consumer business. Could you please give us, I mean the securitization level in last year and also the LTV on personal loans, and perhaps you know the PPI on credit cards and the other question I've got is also with respect to I mean to the capital levels. The capital -- I mean capital level looks a different now. In terms of risk-weighted assets, I mean for the energy sector, what do you think like I mean these will line toward the end of the year, do you think I mean, it probably going to go down.

And final question on infrastructure, infrastructure, which I think is also another chunky part of your loan book in the commercial side, I think, I mean it doesn't rhyme from you know the answer, which jumps in my heart ahead of me. How do you think like you, I mean the government come out and paid this sector when there are no toll collections collected for the next probably two months, economy is closed, unemployment is at 12% and probably unemployment might go up to toward I mean the 2000 level which was 20%. And I mean that the inefficient capacity for the Colombian Government to balance to manage its own balance sheet, I mean that that sector to my knowledge, seems to be dented for quite some long time. So if you could elaborate on that as well. Thank you.

Luis Carlos Sarmiento Gutierrez -- Chief Executive Officer

All right. Let me -- Diego might be able to help me and I'm very sorry to say this but I really didn't catch some of your questions. But I will probably try to refer to some of these and please forgive me if the ones that I answer, I'm not answering exactly what you -- what your question was. Regarding capital, let's start with one of these that regarding Promigas we talked about as a percentage of our total exposure -- Promigas is really not -- does not represent a material amount of our total loan exposure. Our banks really have just about no loans to Promigas.

So we are not exposed in that sense to Promigas. Obviously, Corficolombiana's results are without a doubt aided by Promigas results in that respect as you might recall Corficolombiana owns about 50% of Promigas, and about 30% something 38% I believe of Corficolombiana's results flows up to Aval. So as you can see from Promigas at the end of the day, it does not constitute a very significant portion of our results at the Aval level. Having said that Promigas' results, net income are somewhere between $200 million and $300 million of net income a year.

This year, it's not -- it's not projected to be very different, it has decreased a little bit, but not to a point that it's worrisome because obviously it's an essential service and Promigas has compensated on a take or pay basis to transport a lot of its gas. It will be affected in the final mile in the distribution, but even so, as I said, distribution to consumers has increased and distribution to the industrials has decreased but that I think will be reversed once the quarantine is over. So you know exactly we were referring to Promigas' exposure as an investment or as a loan. I hope that I answered both.

And in terms of capital levels, if I understood your question correctly, you referred to risk-weighted assets and what the energy sector represented in the risk-weighted assets. Again, if you are referring to our investments in the energy sector, those do not count toward risk-weighted assets when regulatory capital is calculated but however, we were referring to the investments that we have in the energy sector and I think your term was that it was quite chunky.

Yeah, we have important investments in both the Empresa de Energia de Bogota, the electrical utility in Bogota. And then in Promigas and those are, on the one hand, good investment, on the second-hand, they are pretty, pretty profitable this year, they were not, they were not really expected to be very different. Although, we have seen a contraction. And I think we mentioned about 11% year-on-year on energy consumption, that will have an effect, but then again they are not all that significant, they were not all that important, especially presented here with the to the final result of Corficolombiana, Promigas' that I referred to it already.

In terms, and I think this is the other question that I thought I understood. In terms of infrastructure. I think once again, as a percentage of our total loan book, infrastructure is not in construction it's about 5% of our total loan book. So as you can see, it's not, it's not all that significant but it's 5% of our total loan book. That can be, I think you addressed tolls and I think you were wondering how the non-collection of tolls would affect the concessions and how with 12% unemployment how tolls would figure going forward. I think the answer is twofold.

Again, if we're talking about infrastructure adds or loans to construction and not as an investment, then it's not very significant, as an investment, it's obviously very significant and it's very important to Corficolombiana. However during the construction period that our total our roads are under right now. Three of the four toll roads are under construction. The fourth road is yet to start because there has been a myriad of environmental license problem so that hadn't started before the pandemic and hasn't started and will not start during the pandemic, but the other three roads are being built.

The way that the 4G contracts work with the government, we every number of years, there is an adjustment with the government that scores the DRs and basically what happens is that the real toll road collections are compared to the toll road collections agreed to with the government and if there is a deficit the government will compensate the constructor. If it so happens that as you say for three months or four months and even for a little bit longer than that. Toll roads drop the toll roads -- tolls are not being collected right now and that's going to be the case for a say in all in all about four months. And then, toll roads will be started to be collected again and but again most probably because of everything you said there will be a decrease in total collections that means that in the first adjustment that we get from the government the adjustment or the revenue to the concessionaires from toll roads will be higher than expected and the government will have to find a way to honor the contract and that would, it just means that the liquidity from toll roads will take a little bit longer to arrive at the concessions than originally expected.

I don't know if -- if you got the O&M --

Diego Fernando Solano Saravia -- Chief Financial Officer

I think you were asking on the structure of our loan portfolio. I'm not sure I understood right, what you meant by upstream and downstream. But just to remind you and how the structure of our loan portfolio looks like we have around 60% of our book is corporate then the remainder is consumer and mortgages, the consumer is slightly more than 30% and mortgages is the remainder. And if you zoom into consumer payrolls are around 45% of our book, 10% vehicles, 30% credit cards and it's only around 15% where we have installment loans that are unsecured credit lending.

So just a very small portion of our exposure is to those kinds of loans that might be the most sensitive throughout the cycle, but I'm not sure I did address your understanding of what upstream and downstream was.

Luis Carlos Sarmiento Gutierrez -- Chief Executive Officer

I would propose something if you will. Why don't you send us an email with your questions? And because I am pretty sure we just answered the longest question with the longest answer and I'm not sure that we answered the right question that you asked, but if you ask me, if you send us an email we will be more than happy to address all the -- all your points. You should have our emails and if not they are on our website. So we can -- we can do it that way and so we don't really spend too much time or invest too much time in this answer.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Carlos Gomez from HSBC.

Carlos Gomez -- HSBC -- Analyst

Hello, good morning. Two questions from me. First on the acquisition, in the reduction price. Could you repeat the numbers, if I understood correctly you have reduced the price to 85% that comes out to about $490 million? And again trying to understand it correctly does include both the ordinary and their preferred shares. Is that correct?

Luis Carlos Sarmiento Gutierrez -- Chief Executive Officer

No, it's not. We had the original price was $732 million and we've reduced that to $449 million and $449 million is our offered to buy 100% of the common shares.

Carlos Gomez -- HSBC -- Analyst

So, will you be paid? You will not be the business because they're in the market to some preferred shares. The preferred shares you mean, no the preferred shares are basically a liability to the bank and they have an interest expense that they pay, which at this point doesn't really see more about that. And there are different periods every three months you can redeem the preferred shares and we'll wait to see with the liquidity situation of the bank is and depending on the liquidity situation will be redeeming the preferred shares going forward.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Johanna Castro from Itau BBA.

Johanna Castro -- Itau BBA -- Analyst

Hi, good morning. Luis Carlos, thank you. Luis Carlos and Diego for the time. I have a question, just to clarify some of the comments that we mentioned at the beginning of the call. And just to understand how you are working your -- effective losses model. I understood that you're taking a bottom-up approach instead of a top-down approach in that. That -- does it mean that you're not including fully an adjustment of that been the probability of default. And you are working more on the, on the LVD part on the exposure to default or just to clarify how are you working with them all these days. And that will be my first question.

And my second question is on the, on the part that you mentioned about Basel III and approach. And so I had understood that in the Colombian operations that we had a kind of a buffer. And because we had countercyclical provisions, but they came into account that the Superintendency of Finance approved the use of some of those countercyclical provisions. Do you think that the system is going to have the same buffer as before for applying Basel III?

Diego Fernando Solano Saravia -- Chief Financial Officer

Well, Johanna. Let me try to address your question. Basically the challenge that not only us but all the financial institutions are facing under IFRS 9 is that if you run statistics, statistics all those that you mentioned are very much backward-looking even though there is a forward-looking component, a lot of the numbers. A lot of those ratios are derived from historic behaviors. And the first quarter was particularly challenging because if you see it, just slightly by the book you would end up with a very positive scenario because numbers have been improving for a long time.

Therefore, all the ratios had been moving in a positive direction. And then as Luis Carlos mentioned if you run any sort of model and you run it we have 0% growth and you run it with 7% contraction you're absolutely all over the place. So we had to detach somehow from statistics and that's why we said at this point, we do expect that in the future when things become clear, we can do it more mechanically on the statistical side, but at this point. This was much more trying to tell the wheat from the weed going customer by customer, understanding their business, and understanding where they might end up.

So this wasn't running a model, we had run the model might have pointed to a reversion of provisions for example, and then feeding it with forecasts was very much would you want to believe and house objective, do you want to be. So, we would end up as you might say exactly wrong, rather than approximately right. That's why we went through these mechanics. And then and the Basal III, a lot of what you're mentioning doesn't really affect how the numbers end up, coming out in what the Superintendency allowed was temporary to use some of these buffers, but if you think under an IFRS that is how consolidated numbers are run this number is not an input for the equation.

If you run our unconsolidated figures you end up with some numbers, but actually we pay much more attention and consolidated figures where the use of these countercyclical buffer is not one of the entities.

Luis Carlos Sarmiento Gutierrez -- Chief Executive Officer

And in any case, as soon as we have numbers an estimate or some guidance to share with the market regarding how everybody will look after Basel III, we will definitely share it with everybody. Thank you. The next question comes from Carlos Rodriguez from Ultraserfinco.

Carlos Rodriguez -- Ultraserfinco -- Analyst

Good morning, everyone and thank you for the conference call and also thank you for the donation that you have made so far. I have two questions, the first one, if you could share with us the amount, I mean taking an average month in terms of cash inflows from repayment of loans and interest. And what was the percentage you received in terms of cash during April and also [Ends Abruptly]

Duration: 90 minutes

