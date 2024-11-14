Is Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL). AVAL is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.06, which compares to its industry's average of 17.66. AVAL's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.46 and as low as 5.50, with a median of 6.82, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that AVAL has a P/CF ratio of 14.21. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. AVAL's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 32.65. Over the past 52 weeks, AVAL's P/CF has been as high as 15.84 and as low as 6.46, with a median of 8.79.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, AVAL looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

