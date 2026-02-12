Is Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 855 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVAL's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AVAL has returned about 11.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 1.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). The stock is up 3.3% year-to-date.

In Toronto-Dominion Bank's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.2% this year, meaning that AVAL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Toronto-Dominion Bank belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. This 66-stock industry is currently ranked #29. The industry has moved +8.9% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Toronto-Dominion Bank as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

