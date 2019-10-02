Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 3.4% Yield (ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV (Symbol: ASR) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''International S.A.F.E. 10'' list, signifying an international stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.4% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least five years of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is an underlying holding representing 1.67% of the Powershares International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID), which holds $12,029,999 worth of ASR shares.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV (Symbol: ASR) made the "Dividend Channel International S.A.F.E. 10" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless five year history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least a half-decade of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is $5.209717/share, currently paid in annual installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 06/04/2019. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for ASR, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

ASR operates in the Airlines sector, among companies like United Parcel Service Inc (UPS), and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B de C.V. (PAC).

